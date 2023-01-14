LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $86.94 million and $11.67 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

