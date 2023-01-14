LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $86.00 million and $6.98 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

