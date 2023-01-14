Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $308.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

