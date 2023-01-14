Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 67,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.