Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $80.20 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.