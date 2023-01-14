Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day moving average is $197.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $248.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.