LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $287.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

