Lumi Credits (LUMI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,600.62

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,600.62 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

