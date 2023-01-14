MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,904.10

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $56.03 million and approximately $10,904.10 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

