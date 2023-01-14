Maker Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Maker has a market cap of $690.25 million and approximately $50.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $706.05 or 0.03395119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00427848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.60 or 0.30219715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00882842 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.