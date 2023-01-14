Mammoth (MMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,981.25

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $11,981.25 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00280905 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,455.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

