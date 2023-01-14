Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC MRRLF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Marel hf. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.58.
