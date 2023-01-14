Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Marel hf. Price Performance

Shares of OTC MRRLF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Marel hf. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Get Marel hf. alerts:

About Marel hf.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

Receive News & Ratings for Marel hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marel hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.