Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC MRRLF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Marel hf. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

