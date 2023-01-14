Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,238,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $375.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.