MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.