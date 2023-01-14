Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

