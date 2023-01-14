MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.46 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00103151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 15% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $95.46 million and $11.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.68818069 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,534,538.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

