MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.28 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $94.28 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $21.28 or 0.00102473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00231354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.68818069 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,534,538.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

