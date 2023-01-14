MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.