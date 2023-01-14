MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.
A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
