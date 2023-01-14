Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $0.45

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Midas has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $305.05 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.4644128 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $234.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.