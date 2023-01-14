Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.37 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). Approximately 51,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 39,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.22).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 49.36 and a quick ratio of 49.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.79. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.67.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

