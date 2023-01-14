Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

