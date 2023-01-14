Mizuho Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $160.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

