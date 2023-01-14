Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $491.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.95 and its 200 day moving average is $504.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

