Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $491.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.95 and its 200 day moving average is $504.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
