Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

