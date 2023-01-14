Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Revance Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.