Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $218.59 million and $12.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00081441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 548,883,292 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

