Moonriver Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $43.98 million and $5.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $7.27 or 0.00035015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,628,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,047,538 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

