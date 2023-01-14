Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLAKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

DLAKY opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

