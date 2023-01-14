Morgan Stanley Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $37.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

