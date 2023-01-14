Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $88,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

