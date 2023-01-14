Multichain (MULTI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.16 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $7.69 or 0.00036697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $141.16 million and $12.88 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00429069 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.13 or 0.30305995 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00848378 BTC.
About Multichain
Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
