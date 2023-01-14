MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 50.6% Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $6,159.88 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00426464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,291.98 or 0.30122004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00894854 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00585161 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,712.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

