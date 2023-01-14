Nano 1-Day Volume Hits $2.46 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $103.27 million and $2.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00419764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00843933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00600488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00215191 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.