National Bank Financial Lowers Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of STLJF opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

