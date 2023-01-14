Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $3,475.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 101.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00256865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00104388 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060586 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000385 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,284,982 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.