NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.16 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00010389 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $478.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00060754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,847,527 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,847,527 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.19113482 USD and is up 21.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $250,768,103.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

