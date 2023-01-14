Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 84.6% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 84.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

