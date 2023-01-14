Neo Reaches Market Cap of $534.01 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00036495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $534.01 million and $54.67 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00428383 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.30257505 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00925824 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
