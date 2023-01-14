Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Neogen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 357.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
