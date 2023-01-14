Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 357.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

About Neogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Neogen by 345.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

