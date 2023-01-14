Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $108.64 million and $3.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00419361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00842283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00106308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00215069 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

