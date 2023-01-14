New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NYSE NEWR opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Relic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

