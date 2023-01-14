NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.