Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.0289 on Top Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $188,414.22 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00425634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.44 or 0.30063390 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00862510 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

