NFT Price Up 8% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. NFT has a market capitalization of $600,769.38 and approximately $1,114.37 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00231477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01607407 USD and is up 10.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.