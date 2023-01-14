Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

