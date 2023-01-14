NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €47.00 ($50.54).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NNGRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NN Group from €50.60 ($54.41) to €53.80 ($57.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. NN Group has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.