Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN opened at $334.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

