Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 5.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $99.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

