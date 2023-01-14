Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 283 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. RH makes up about 2.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

RH opened at $310.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.17. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $454.25. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,290,247. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

