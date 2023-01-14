Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 615 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,082.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $908.65 and a 200-day moving average of $871.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

